Airbnb looks to list on Nasdaq

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Home-rental startup Airbnb Inc said on Tuesday it plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for yet another blockbuster tech listing on U.S. stock exchanges.

Airbnb, which did not give a timeline for when it may complete its IPO, has seen demand for its services recover from the nosedive caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had filed confidentially for an IPO with U.S. regulators in August.

