Airbnb Is Going Public. Here’s What It Means For You

You’d think 2020 would not be the year Airbnb chose to go public.

After years of will-they-or-won’t-they drama, the online home rental giant is finally selling shares to the public. Airbnb’s IPO is seeing a surprising level of demand, and the company recently disclosed a much higher valuation than it had just a few months ago—despite another round of Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

With promising coronavirus vaccines and a potential return to normality on the horizon, does Airbnb have the right stuff to survive and thrive in public markets? Here are five stats that can help you make sense of the Airbnb IPO.

Airbnb’s Valuation: $42 Billion

Airbnb’s valuation has skyrocketed this year to $42 billion. That’s more than twice the valuation disclosed in April after the firm had been slammed by coronavirus-related hardships.

When a private company decides to go public, it’s valuation can surge rapidly higher. Just look at DoorDash, whose shares gained more than 100% on the first day of trading this week. Airbnb’s value could rock higher over the near term—although over the longer term, historical data suggest that successful IPOs seem to be the exception rather than the rule.

In any case, this initial valuation puts Airbnb’s potential market capitalization squarely between the current valuations of Booking Holdings (almost $90 billion) and Expedia (nearly $20 billion), its two main rivals.

Airbnb Quarterly Profits: $219 Million

Between July and September of this year, Airbnb turned a profit of $219 million. This was a surprising feat, given the pandemic and the company’s inability to earn more than it spent for most of its existence.

Airbnb is forthright about its lack of profitability. It’s one of the biggest risk factors cited by the company in a recent SEC filing. And unprofitability is not uncommon among companies headed for an IPO.

“We have incurred net losses in each year since inception, and we may not be able to achieve profitability,” Airbnb disclosed in an SEC filing. Airbnb lost $70 million in 2017, $17 million in 2018, $674 million in 2019 and $697 million in the first nine months of 2020. The company managed to churn out a third-quarter profit in part by laying off 1,800 workers and cutting its marketing spending.

Moreover, the company has also disclosed that it does not expect to be profitable for 2020, and anticipates further booking cancellations and reductions in the fourth quarter. Its revenues remain drastically lower than 2019. It also may soon be on the hook for over $1 billion in taxes for intellectual property sold in 2013.

Airbnb 2019 Guests: 54 Million

Why is there so much interest in a company that’s so adept at losing money? Mainly because Airbnb is a very, very popular money-losing company—and investors hope that after the pandemic lifts, Airbnb will only get more popular, giving them a share of the company’s future cash flows.

In 2019, Airbnb had 54 million unique guests—or active bookers in Airbnb parlance—30% higher than 41 million unique guests in 2018, which in turn was 40% higher than the 30 million it had in 2017. This delivered an industry-leading 327 million booked nights in non-hotels last year, according to analyst firm Morningstar.

This strong customer loyalty and double-digit growth is expected to deliver profitability and share gains down the road.

“[A]lthough we expect vacation rentals to remain Airbnb’s core market for the foreseeable future, we believe its high awareness (strong direct bookings and mobile app usage worldwide) can aid its vertical extension into boutique hotels, experiences and transportation, thereby supporting its network advantage,” notes Morningstar analyst Dan Wasiolek.

Vaccine Efficacy: 95%

Airbnb’s impressive rate of growth is the engine driving its valuation higher. More bookings equals more revenue, and more customers loyalty.

But before this virtuous cycle can deliver profitability, the company’s greatest enemy—Covid-19—needs to be crushed. Enter the coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer’s shot has shown itself to be 95% effective, with FDA approval as soon as this week, while Moderna’s vaccine is headed for approval later this month.

Vaccinations throughout the U.S. and around the world could reach enough people to quash the virus in 2021, if we’re lucky. At that point, the question would be whether life returns to normal and how rapidly that could happen.

Airbnb’s Founding: 2008

Airbnb was founded in 2008, in the midst of the worst global economic crisis since the Great Depression. The company is going public during the worst global pandemic in a century.

Despite its inopportune scheduling, Airbnb is a company that you’ve likely heard of, offering services you’ve probably used. This could tempt you to start investing immediately, as you estimate that intense demand for IPOs mean Airbnb could also hit it big. If Palantir and Rocket Mortgage are soaring, why not Airbnb?

That could even happen. And if you invest a tiny fraction of your portfolio—say 5% or less—to gamble on the outcome, have at it. Perhaps conventional wisdom will prove correct and Americans will pay top dollar in 2021 and beyond to stay in each other’s home.

But sometimes the new, new thing becomes nothing at all. Wasn’t Blue Apron supposed to revolutionize how we eat? Perhaps Airbnb survives the pandemic but gets squeezed by Booking or Expedia or some new start up with even better customer experience and complicated algorithms.

While it’s easy to imagine Airbnb flying high 10 years from now, it’s also possible that its growth expectations are widely optimistic and it never in fact becomes profitable. Maybe it’s customers just like cheap rooms.

Just don’t bet the farm on Airbnb.

