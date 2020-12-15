Airbnb IPO Caps 2020 Comeback Amid Travel Industry's Reckoning

Brian Chesky was distraught. The CEO of Airbnb (ABNB) was addressing his company’s 7,500 employees on a May 5, all-hands call. Chesky – known for his upbeat attitude and perennial optimism – found himself in an unfamiliar position: the bearer of bad news. Airbnb was laying off 25% of its employees due to an unprecedented slump in bookings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t know exactly when travel will return,” Chesky admitted. “When travel does return, it will look different.”

Seven months later, travel is returning and Airbnb is stronger than ever. Shares of the hospitality giant began trading Thursday on Nasdaq and quickly doubled in price, valuing the company at over $80 billion and bringing Chesky’s personal net worth to over $11 billion.

Airbnb’s IPO is a fairytale ending to an arduous, topsy-turvy year for the company. And while some analysts believe Airbnb’s valuation is evidence of market froth, the confidence of public market investors is grounded in the reality that Chesky’s March prophecy – that the pandemic has forever changed travel – is showing early signs of being true.

'The most harrowing crisis of our lifetime'

Airbnb did not mention the still-unnamed coronavirus afflicting Wuhan, China in its 2020 Update that was published January 21 (the same day U.S. officials detected the country’s first coronavirus case). After all, there was little concern about the virus in the U.S. as the near year began, and Airbnb had begun 2020 on a positive note. Gross bookings for experiences and lodging increased year-over-year 25% in January and 17% in February. The travel goliath was sitting pretty for its long-awaited IPO in the spring.

But as the novel coronavirus ravaged China, Airbnb began to feel the pain. The company suspended all check-ins in Beijing on February 11. Bookings in China had already plummeted by 80%, reported the Wall Street Journal – an ominous foreshadowing of what was to come.

On March 10, the day before the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic, Airbnb introduced a policy that allowed guests to cancel upcoming bookings and receive full refunds. The measure outraged Airbnb’s hosts, many of whom rely on Airbnb as a primary source of income. In response, Airbnb made a $250 million commitment to paying hosts for lost revenue.

As governments across the world instituted strict lockdown measures, Airbnb’s gross bookings fell 42% in March, and then an astonishing 72% in April. The company raised $2 billion in private debt financing at an $18 billion valuation, a significant markdown from the $31 billion valuation at Airbnb’s last fundraising round. By the time Chesky was announcing layoffs in early May, pessimism over the company’s future abounded.

But as May turned to June, Airbnb’s business rebounded in spectacular fashion. U.S. bookings from May 17 to June 3 actually increased from 2019 due to a surge in domestic travel, and a similar bump occurred in other countries, reported Bloomberg. So-called “lockdown fatigue,” a decrease in coronavirus cases, and the relaxation of shelter-in-place ordinances all spurred millions of people into traveling once again.

Airbnb’s rebound continued through the summer and early fall. Bookings in the third quarter trailed 2019’s numbers by just 21% on average. The company even squeaked out a profit of $219 million, its first profitable quarter since 2019.

'Travel as you knew it is over'

Chesky, speaking to Bloomberg in July, described how changes to the way people were traveling had fueled Airbnb’s recovery.

“[Travelers] don’t want to cross borders. They don’t want to go to dense urban cities. They don’t want to wait in line,” he said. “What they want to do is get in cars, drive not more than two or three hundred miles, and stay in homes with people they care about.”

Those trends have benefited Airbnb, but not hotels. Airbnb’s year-over-year revenue decreased 18% in the third quarter. By comparison, Marriott’s revenue per available room (a common metric used to measure hotel performance) declined in the third quarter 65.9%. Hilton’s fell 59.9%. Hyatt’s plummeted by 72%.

With widespread vaccination on the horizon, the hotel industry is beginning to feel more optimistic. The lodging data firm STR predicts hotels will recapture 80% of their pre-pandemic demand by the end of 2021, and that revenue per available room will fully rebound by 2024.

But to fully recover, hotels need the number of travelers choosing hotel rooms over Airbnbs to return to their pre-pandemic ratios. Some industry observers don’t believe that will happen.

“When pent up demand hits next spring or summer, consumers are still far more likely to book an Airbnb than they would a packed hotel,” said Danielle Shay of stock trading site Simpler Trading. “Who wants to be shoulder to shoulder at a hotel pool or beach, when an Airbnb can provide more space and privacy for likely less of a price?”

Hotels also face a generational challenge, as younger people are more likely than their parents to use Airbnb. A 2019 survey from LendEDU found that 37% of Millennials prefer Airbnb lodgings to hotels.

“Millennials were already making a shift towards Airbnb, a shift the pandemic will likely cement,” said Shay. “I find it highly likely that generation Z won’t even bother with hotels, and instead go straight to Airbnbs.”

Regardless of the hotel industry’s long-term fate, Airbnb is poised to emerge from the pandemic in a strong position. But after a harrowing year, Chesky is taking nothing for granted.

“We know that we’re on a very long journey,” the battle-tested CEO told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang the morning Airbnb shares began trading, during a viral exchange in which Chesky reacted on-air to the news that his company’s share price had doubled.

“The higher the stock price, the higher the expectations, the harder we’re going to be working.”

