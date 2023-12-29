Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the latest trading day at $136.14, indicating a -0.63% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.69, indicating a 43.75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.15 billion, up 13.26% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.40 per share and a revenue of $9.85 billion, signifying shifts of +201.08% and +17.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Airbnb, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.65 of its industry.

We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.