Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $144.12, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.37 billion, up 16.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $9.82 billion, which would represent changes of +33.33% and +16.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.57% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.07, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.