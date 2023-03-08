Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $125 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.79 billion, up 18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $9.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.15% and +14.88%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.16% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.61. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.22.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

