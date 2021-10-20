Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $169.76, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

ABNB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.30 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +91.63% and +70.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.33% lower. ABNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

