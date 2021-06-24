Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $150.73, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17% in that time.

ABNB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +86.74% and +58.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ABNB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

