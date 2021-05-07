Stocks

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $151.21, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABNB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 13, 2021.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.74 per share and revenue of $4.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.8% and +42.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher. ABNB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


