Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $167.07, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABNB as it approaches its next earnings release.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.75 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.73% and +40.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABNB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.