Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $163.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 70.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.98% higher. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 141.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.13, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

