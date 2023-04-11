Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves 1.47%: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $114.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 566.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.79 billion, up 18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $9.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.15% and +14.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.63, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.