Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $156.09, moving -1.15% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 64.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion, which would represent changes of +350.88% and +33.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 110.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

