Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $156.73, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.46 billion, up 70.13% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.98% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 135.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.51, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

