Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ending at $158.84, denoting a -0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 2.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.30, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.06 billion, indicating a 13.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.68 per share and a revenue of $11.07 billion, signifying shifts of -35.36% and +11.64%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. Currently, Airbnb, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.63.

Also, we should mention that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 38, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.