Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) standing at $119.97, reflecting a -1.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.96%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 11.48% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.37 billion, up 16.87% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.75 per share and a revenue of $9.85 billion, representing changes of +34.41% and +17.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.69.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Content industry stood at 1.33 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.