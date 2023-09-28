Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $136.47, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.37 billion, up 16.87% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.41% and +17.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.24, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.