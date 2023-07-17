Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $145.36, marking a +1.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 14.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion, which would represent changes of +26.52% and +13.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.58 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.6.

Also, we should mention that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

