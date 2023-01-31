Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $111.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.05% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 237.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 21.56% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

