Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $118.45, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.75% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.85 billion, up 27.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $8.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +510.53% and +39.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.37% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.68 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.12.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.