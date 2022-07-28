Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $108.84, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 472.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.1 billion, up 57.65% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $8.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +435.09% and +38.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.36 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.04.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 3.03 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

