Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $156.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.84% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 100.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, up 70.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.03% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 123.09 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.15.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

