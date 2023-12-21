Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ending at $142.09, denoting a +0.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.32% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.69, reflecting a 43.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, up 13.26% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.40 per share and revenue of $9.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +201.08% and +17.32%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.43 of its industry.

It's also important to note that ABNB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.