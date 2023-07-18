Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $147.4 in the previous session. Airbnb, Inc. has gained 70% since the start of the year compared to the 42.1% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 36.7% return for the Zacks Internet - Content industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 9, 2023, Airbnb, Inc. reported EPS of $0.18 versus consensus estimate of $0.1 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.47%.

For the current fiscal year, Airbnb, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $3.53 per share on $9.52 billion in revenues. This represents a 26.52% change in EPS on a 13.3% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.10 per share on $10.75 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.22% and 12.97%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Airbnb, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Airbnb, Inc. has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 41.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 23X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 47.1X versus its peer group's average of 13.3X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.99. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Airbnb, Inc. fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Airbnb, Inc. shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does ABNB Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ABNB have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Perion Network Ltd (PERI). PERI has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Perion Network Ltd beat our consensus estimate by 15.38%, and for the current fiscal year, PERI is expected to post earnings of $2.88 per share on revenue of $738.14 million.

Shares of Perion Network Ltd have gained 5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 12.25X and a P/CF of 13.32X.

The Internet - Content industry is in the top 44% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ABNB and PERI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.