Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $124.90, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.41 billion, up 14.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion, which would represent changes of +25.81% and +13.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.95% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.26, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ABNB has a PEG ratio of 1.72 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.