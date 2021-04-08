Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $180.18, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABNB as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.75 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion, which would represent changes of +88.73% and +40.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ABNB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

