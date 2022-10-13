Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $112.65, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 15.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.9%.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $8.35 billion, which would represent changes of +494.74% and +39.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.16.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.