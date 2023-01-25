Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $104.44, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 212.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, up 20.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.5, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

