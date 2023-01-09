Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $89.24, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.53% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 212.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.85 billion, up 20.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.