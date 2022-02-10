Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $171.95, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.01% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, up 70.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.92% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 135.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.09, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

