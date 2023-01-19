Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $99.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 212.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.85 billion, up 20.91% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% lower. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.15 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.2, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

