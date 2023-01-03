Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $84.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 212.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.85 billion, up 20.99% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% lower. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.74.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

