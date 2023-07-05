Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $131.69, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 14.61% from the prior-year quarter.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.52% and +13.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.52% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.74, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

