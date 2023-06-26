Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $123.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.78% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Airbnb, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 14.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion, which would represent changes of +25.81% and +13.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.6.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

