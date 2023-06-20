Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $126.45, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.80, up 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 14.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion, which would represent changes of +25.81% and +13.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.65, which means Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.