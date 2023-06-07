Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $116.55, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Airbnb, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.07%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 14.45% from the prior-year quarter.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $9.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.66% and +13.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.54, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Content stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)

