Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $105.04, moving -1.52% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $8.35 billion, which would represent changes of +494.74% and +39.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.51 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.65, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



