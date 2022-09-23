Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $101.75, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 11.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.21%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 27.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $8.35 billion, which would represent changes of +494.74% and +39.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.21.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)



