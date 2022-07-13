Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $95.64, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 472.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion, up 57.51% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $8.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +421.05% and +39.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.48% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Airbnb, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.67.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

