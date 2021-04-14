Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $176.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABNB as it approaches its next earnings release.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.75 per share and revenue of $4.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +88.73% and +40.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABNB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABNB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

