Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $173.63, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.46 billion, up 64.5% from the prior-year quarter.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $8.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +363.16% and +33.88%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.3% higher within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 117.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.52.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

