Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $159.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Airbnb, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 100.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 70.12% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Airbnb, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.83, so we one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

