Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $124.08, demonstrating a -1.5% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.06, reflecting a 15.08% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.37 billion, up 16.87% from the year-ago period.

ABNB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.41% and +17.37%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. Right now, Airbnb, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.52 for its industry.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 1.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 154, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

