Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed at $146.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.03% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 43.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 13.46% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. Airbnb, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.8, so one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that ABNB currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Content industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

