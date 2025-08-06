Markets
Airbnb, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $555 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $642 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to $2.748 billion from $3.096 billion last year.

Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $555 Mln. vs. $642 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $2.748 Bln vs. $3.096 Bln last year.

