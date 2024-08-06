Airbnb, Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $555 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $650 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $2.748 billion from $2.484 billion last year.

Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $555 Mln. vs. $650 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.748 Bln vs. $2.484 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.