Airbnb, Inc. Q3 Income Advances, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.37 billion, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $2.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $4.09 billion from $3.73 billion last year.

Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.37 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $4.09 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.66 - $2.72 Bln

