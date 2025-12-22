Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) closed the most recent trading day at $136.92, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.4% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.47%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 9.59% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.72 billion, up 9.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and a revenue of $12.17 billion, representing changes of +1.22% and +9.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Right now, Airbnb, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Airbnb, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.55 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.23.

Meanwhile, ABNB's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

