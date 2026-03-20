Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $128.52, demonstrating a -1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.96% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Airbnb, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.3, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.62 billion, up 15.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $13.73 billion, which would represent changes of +21.84% and +12.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.64. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.63 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABNB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.