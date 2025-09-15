Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) ended the recent trading session at $120.37, demonstrating a -1.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.47% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.04%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.29, indicating a 7.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating a 9.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.22 per share and a revenue of $12.13 billion, signifying shifts of +2.68% and +9.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. As of now, Airbnb, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Airbnb, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.81, so one might conclude that Airbnb, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.